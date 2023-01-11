Restaurant holding memorial dinner after Lansing music producer Kaz murdered on NYE

article

A restaurant located in the same building where Lansing music producer Kaz was murdered on New Year's Eve is holding a memorial benefit dinner.

People's Kitchen will host the memorial at 6 p.m. Jan. 24. The restaurant has also set up a GoFundMe to create an education fund for Kaz's daughter. Proceeds from the dinner will support the fund.

Kaz, whose birth name was Curshawn Terrell, was shot and killed at his recording studio on Michigan Avenue.

The shooting led to a lockdown at People's Kitchen. According to the restaurant, its staff was the first to arrive at the scene and attempt to save Kaz.