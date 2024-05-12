A suspect was charged in the attack of a restaurant manager over a lemonade, a homeless woman was found living in a Midland rooftop store sign, and an undercover sting operations lead to arrests during the NFL Draft in Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Restaurant manager attacked over lemonade in Livonia, suspect charged A restaurant manager was beaten over a glass of lemonade at a chain seafood restaurant in Livonia last month. Because a customer, allegedly, did not want to pay for their drinks – Susan Rains was attacked.

"He dumped the drink on me first, and then he smashed it on the side of my head," Rains said. "Then he just punched me in the eye, and I fell to the ground."

2. Homeless woman was living inside Midland rooftop store sign with computer and coffee maker Contractors curious about an extension cord on the roof of a Michigan grocery store made a startling discovery: A 34-year-old woman was living inside the business sign, with enough space for a computer, printer and coffee maker, police said.

"She was homeless," Officer Brennon Warren of the Midland Police Department said Thursday. "It’s a story that makes you scratch your head, just somebody living up in a sign."

The Midland Family Fare Image via: Google.com/maps

3. Undercover stings lead to human trafficking arrests during NFL Draft in Detroit If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you can always contact The National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to BEFREE (233733). To report any suspected human trafficking to Michigan State Police, call 888-373-7888.

The NFL Draft drew huge crowds to Detroit, and with record crowds comes an increased chance for crime, especially human trafficking.

"It's like the supply and demand. If there is more demand in an area, the suppliers want to be there to take advantage of that," said Det. Lt. Edward Price, with Michigan State Police.

4. Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Detroit Wednesday night A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in Detroit early Wednesday evening. The man riding on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived around 6:30 p.m. They were called to the 18900 block of Morang after reports that a silver car crashed into a motorcycle.

5. Cooking oil intentionally dumped in West Bloomfield, officials say Police believe oil coating several West Bloomfield roads was intentionally dumped. Officials from EGLE and West Bloomfield say it appears to be cooking oil. West Bloomfield Police Deputy Chief Dale Young said a call came at around 10:45 p.m. Monday from a witness who saw a box truck that seemed to be leaking oil onto the road near Square Lake and Middlebelt.

6. Patients leave Ascension amid cyber attack, systems remain down An Ascension Providence patient spoke with FOX 2 about the lack of treatment he received amid a cyberattack that hit the hospitals on Wednesday – and by midnight, he had had enough.

"I was getting to the point where I was crying because I was in so much pain," said Zackery Lopez. "They had to find a doctor to give me medication; they couldn’t find my doctor –my personal, own doctor– for 7 hours to give me pain meds."

7. Truck carrying 3 kids flies into lagoon in Monroe County, driver suspected of being drunk A woman accused of being drunk went airborne in her truck into a lagoon in Monroe County on Sunday. Three children were inside the vehicle as well. A home security camera captured the out-of-control truck as it careened into the body of water, taking out a chunk of berm along the way.

8. Wallet thieves targeting victims at Shelby Township stores Shelby Township police are looking for wallet thieves after a string of theft reports. Police said the thieves are taking the wallets from purses that are in shopping carts. These thefts are happening at stores along Hall Road. Investigators believe the thieves were driving a white GMC Terrain.

9. NB I-75 reopens hours after major crash in Detroit All northbound I-75 lanes near the I-94 overpass were reopened after a major crash caused road closures for several hours on Monday. Around 5 p.m., MDOT said all lanes were open again.

10. Mom denies being impaired in fatal I-75 crash that ejected 4-year-old son A candlelight vigil was held in honor of a 4-year-old boy who died after being ejected during a three-car crash along I-75 in Detroit earlier this week. Family and friends say Ja’Quavious King-Baskin was very sweet and outgoing. He loved Blippi educational videos, steak and noodles, cars and trucks.