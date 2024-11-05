Live results at 8 p.m.: Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump for President

Michigan is one of seven swing states that is expected to decide who will be the next U.S. President.

The race for the 47th President isn’t just huge in Michigan – it’s getting nationwide attention as former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a tight race for the Oval Office.

Harris, the first Black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to be a major party’s nominee, was elevated to the top of the Democratic ticket when President Joe Biden dropped out of the race following a disastrous debate performance in late June. Since getting the nomination by Democrats, Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in August.

Trump, meanwhile, has been the Republican front-runner for the past several years and had planned a third run for the White House since losing his re-election bid in 2020. He selected Ohio senator JD Vance as his running mate in July, just two days before Biden stepped down.