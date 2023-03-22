Reward up to $10K after man killed by road sign in Oakland County

article

A reward of $10,000 is offered for information about a hit-and-run driver who fled after causing a crash that killed a man last month in Oakland County.

Thomas James Schleicher, 31, was driving on Lapeer Road near Waldon in Orion Township around 7:45 a.m. Feb. 21 when another driver went off the road and hit a sign. That sign flew through Schleicher's windshield. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The other driver took off and hasn't been found. Investigators believe they were in a silver or gray 2013-2015 Kia Optima.

Investigators believe a silver or gray Kia Optima hit a road sign then fled

"We really need the public’s help with this case," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "The individual that caused the death of Thomas fled the scene after striking the sign that killed him. If anyone was in the area, saw anything, or has knowledge, please help us find that person and receive a substantial reward. The car would have had front-end damage from the crash."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.