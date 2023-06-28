Rochester Hills postpones fireworks show due to air quality

Wednesday, June 28, was supposed to be the annual Festival of the Hills fireworks show in Rochester Hills. However, due to the exceptionally poor air quality which is hazardous to everyone, the city has made the decision to postpone the show.

Rochester Hills announced Wednesday's show would be postponed as an Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Michigan through Thursday due to wildfire smoke coming from Canada.

Detroit's air quality is ranked among the worst in the world and people in the state are advised to limit their time outside, especially if they have a health condition, such as asthma, that could be aggravated by the smoke in the air.

"The health and safety of our residents remains our number one priority," the city said in a release announcing the postponement. "In the best interest of everyone's well-being and after careful consideration with area experts and public safety officials, we have decided to postpone this evening’s fireworks show."

A new date was not announced.

Safety tips:

During unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI orange) to unhealthy for everyone air quality events (AQI red), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises the following:

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children, and teens it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. ‘

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels), MDHHS advises the following for everyone: