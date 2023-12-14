Roseville amatuer adult performer charged in Jan. 6 insurrection

A Roseville man who works as an amateur porn performer and a cook at a National Coney Island has been charged for taking part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Paul Caloia, 33, was arrested last week, according to court documents made public on Tuesday. Surveillance footage and public videos showed Caloia in the Capitol for approximately 45 minutes on Jan 6.

The investigation into Caloia began after police received a tip from someone in 2021 who knew him by his performer name, "Cash God Hypnotic," saying he was bragging about his involvement in the insurrection on Skype. Caloia is known in web-camming circles, specializing in homosexual porn sessions.

Caloia refused to speak to law enforcement back in March when they tried to confront him about photos posted to Twitter, showing him at the riot, often wearing a Red Wings hat, according to the case. Police became aware of the Twitter photos after receiving information from another tipster.

Investigators connected Caloia to several Twitter accounts, helping them identify him as one of the insurrectionists in the surveillance footage. A search warrant for his cell phone also showed several calls made in Washington, D.C. on and before Jan. 6.

"We've seen this mistake now time and time again with so many people who have been charged and arrested after January 6," said Javed Ali, a former senior U.S. counterterrorism official and associate prodessir at U of M. "They can't help themselves but to talk about it at some level and actually post incriminating evidence about what they did on social media."

About 25 people from Michigan have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot.

Caloia is facing four misdemeanors – including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

"That could be 10,15 years in jail," Ali said. "I don't think he'll serve that much but that's the outer range of jail time for some of these people."

Video from Caloia's neighbors show police raiding his house last week and arresting him.

"Don’t hurt him, he’s a nice guy," the neighbor said in the video.

Caloia was not home when FOX 2 approach him for comment Thursday evening.

He was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.