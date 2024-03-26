Royal Oak standoff ends peacefully • Amazon worker delivers package inside home • Man charged in rape of child

A Royal Oak man is in custody after police say he assaulted a family member and then barricaded himself, his wife, and his children inside their home on Whitcomb on Monday night.

Police were called to the home in the 1600 block of Whitcomb after the victim reported the assault around 4:55 p.m. When officers arrived, the 46-year-old man barricaded himself and the others in the home.

Officers tried to talk to the man, who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Police said they were also informed that the man had recently purchased long guns, was wearing a bullet-proof vest, and had been displaying signs that his mental health was declining.

After his arrest shortly after 10 p.m., police confiscated weapons, ammo, night vision goggles, and a tactical vest from the home.

"While the subject is facing criminal charges from the incident, officers and deputies on the scene did a great job being aware of the subject's mental health and took extra measures to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion," Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore said.

Amazon driver delivers package inside home

An Amazon delivery driver was wearing a ski mask when a homeowner found them inside their house.

David Boggs was getting ready for work late Tuesday when he heard the front door of his Farmington Hills home open.

"As I come around the corner, in my socks and my boxers, I see a man halfway into my house, ski mask on, taking pictures," Boggs said. "I make eye contact with him, and he looks at me, and his words were ‘oh sh*t.’"

The package the driver was delivering was on the doormat inside Boggs's house, he said.

"He quickly just closes my door and beelines it," Boggs said. "What are you doing opening somebody's door? You don't know what's behind my door."

Boggs took his concerns to Amazon. However, they were not helpful at all.

"After an hour of talking to (a representative), she offered me $70 with the recommendation to buy a home security system with it," Boggs said.

Suspect to be arraigned in rape of 13-year-old

A Dearborn rape and torture suspect is facing new charges for a similar attack in Allen Park of a teen victim.

Michael Shawn Holcomb Jr. is also accused in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Holcomb, of Ecorse, previously was charged in the rape and torture of two elderly sisters in Dearborn on March 17. Police responded to calls around 2 p.m. in the attack that involved an 86-year-old and 79-year-old who lived together. He was formally arraigned last Wednesday, in that case.

The previous attack took place at 8 a.m. of the same day, at a residence on Meyer Avenue in Allen Park. Holcomb allegedly physically and sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl before fleeing the scene.

"This is one of the worst cases I’ve seen as a sworn police officer for over 28 years. However, I have full faith in our Detective Bureau and the Wayne County Prosecutor to find justice for these victims," said Allen Park Police Chief Christopher Egan in a release.

Murder suspect sets self on fire

A man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Wyandotte set himself on fire during his arrest, police said.

Sung Ho Jin is accused of killing a 55-year-old woman in an apartment in the 2700 block of 10th Street in Wyandotte, according to a police release. He allegedly also stole her vehicle.

On March 23, the victim's co-workers called the Wyandotte Police Department to report that she had not come into work for several days, police released. When officers showed up at the victim's apartment, they found her dead inside.

Jin was spotted driving the victim's car in Ohio. He led officers on a brief car chase, police said. He then stopped the vehicle, got out, brandished a knife, reentered the car, and intentionally set himself on fire inside it.

Baltimore Key Bridge collapses

A portion of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship early Tuesday morning, sending several vehicles and people into the water below, authorities say.

The collapse happened after a large vessel apparently hit one of the supports of the bridge around 1:30 a.m. Several vehicles plunged into the water of the Patapsco River after the impact caused the roadway above to break apart.

At a press update near the bridge, officials said two people had been rescued, but others are believed to still be in the water. The number of those missing fluctuated between seven and 20.

Thunderstorms later Tuesday could bring strong winds.

Judge sets April 15 trial date in Trump's New York hush money case

A New York judge has scheduled an April 15 trial date in former President Donald Trump's hush money case.

Judge Juan M. Merchan made the ruling Monday. The judge earlier had scolded the former president’s lawyers as he weighed when to reschedule the trial after a last-minute document dump caused a postponement of the original date.

Merchan had bristled at what he suggested were baseless defense claims of "prosecutorial misconduct," appearing unpersuaded by Trump team arguments that prosecutors had until recently concealed tens of thousands of pages of records from a previous federal investigation.