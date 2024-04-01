Royal Oak's Tania's Pizza take-and-bake pizzas now available at 2 stores

Royal Oak's Tania's Pizza is selling its popular stuffed crust pizzas at two Metro Detroit markets.

Take-and-bake personal pizzas are now available at Fresh Approach in Royal Oak and Western Market in Ferndale. Varieties include pepperoni, cheese, vegan cheese, and vegan pepperoni pizzas that can be baked at home.

Looking for something more? The Tania's location in Royal Oak includes numerous fresh specialty pizzas and a build-your-own pizza option. Tania's also serves salads, subs, and pasta dishes.

Tania's is at 3204 Crooks Rd. in Royal Oak, while Fresh Approach is at 805 S Campbell Rd. in Royal Oak, and Western Market is at 447 W Nine Mile Rd. in Ferndale.