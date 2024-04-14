Runaway teens found with man at hotel • Crumbley parents shift blame • Man charged in Chipotle shooting

A man facing charges after missing teen girls were found with him, the Crumbley parents trying to shift blame away from them during their sentencing, and a shooting over guacamole that led to charges against a Detroit man were some of this week's top stories.

Here's FOX 2's Week in Review:

Runaway teens found with 30-year-old man

Twin sisters are home and safe after they were located with a 30-year-old man at an Allen Park hotel earlier this week. The 14-year-old girls from Detroit were reported missing by their father on March 8 after they didn't come home. A month later, they were reunited with their family when a stolen debit card led police to a Comfort Inn.When police arrived at the hotel, they found the girls staying with Marcus Peoples, of Highland Park. He is now charged with fraud, using a stolen credit card, and harboring missing juveniles.

Crumbley parents shift blame

Before they were sentenced Tuesday, James and Jennifer Crumbley both apologized, but not for the actions that led to their convictions. When addressing the courtroom, the parents said sorry for what their son, the Oxford High School shooting, did. Both parents also asserted that they did not know about their son's behavior in school nor that he might shoot up the school.

"He (the shooter) was not the son I knew when I woke up on Nov. 30," Jennifer said. "My husband and I used to say we had the perfect kid. I truly believed that."

Man charged in Chipotle shooting

Police detailed what led to a shooting at a Southfield Chipotle last Friday as they announced charges against the shooting. According to police, Aaron Brown was upset about the amount of guacamole given to him. This led to an argument, assault, and eventual shooting. He's now charged with assault to do great bodily harm, discharging a weapon in a building, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Seven Mile Bloods leader sentenced

Billy Arnold, who led the violent Seven Mile Bloods gang in Detroit, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Arnold was convicted in a federal court on 22 counts including murder, racketeering, RICO conspiracy, and firearms offenses in federal court this past December after a trial that lasted six weeks.

Man convicted in I-94 murder

Nataniel Taylor, 22, was convicted after he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder stemming from the slaying of 17-year-old Taya Land in October 2022. Land was found shot to death along I-94 in St. Clair Shores after police say Taylor shot her and pushed her out of his vehicle on the freeway.

‘Death to America’ chants denounced

Community leaders are denouncing "death to America" and "death to Israel" chants made at a rally in Dearborn. During parts of the event, crowds began chanting anti-America and anti-Israel statements in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library on Michigan Avenue.

Detroit's new sign

The new Detroit sign for the NFL Draft is here, and some people love it while other people hate it. The Hollywood-style sign was installed this week along I-94 after months of hype.

Apartment plans upset Royal Oak residents

Some neighbors in Royal Oak have joined forces to stand against a plan to build an apartment complex on the site of an old bank, approved by the Planning Commission.The complex, which will provide affordable housing, will be a three-and-a-half-story building with 42 homes on Rochester near 14 Mile, according to city records.

Caretaker accused of $160K+ theft

Marivelis Serrano, 48, of Pontiac, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an 85-year-old Bloomfield Township woman she cared for. Authorities allege that she transferred money from the victim's accounts to her own, and used the victim's debit card to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases.

Ford SUV recall

Ford is recalling certain Bronco Sport SUVs from 2022 and 2023, as well as Escape SUVs from 2022 because gasoline can leak from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, increasing the risk of fires. Dealers will install a tube to let gasoline flow away from hot surfaces to the ground below the vehicle.