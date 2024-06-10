Samantha Woll murder trial • Violent weekend in Detroit • Residents protest proposed Royal Oak apartment

Jury selection starts today for Michael Jackson-Bolanos, the man charged with murdering Samantha Woll last year.

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home in the 1360 block of Joliet Place on Oct. 21, 2023.

There were initial concerns that the murder may have been a hate crime because Woll was a prominent Jewish leader in the community, but police said that wasn't the case. Investigators believe she was killed during a home invasion.

Jackson-Bolanos is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, as well as home invasion and lying to police.

Investigators previously revealed evidence that they say links Jackson-Bolanos to the crime. This includes a North Face jacket with blood suspected to be Woll's, surveillance video, and location data from his cell phone.

Violent weekend in Detroit

At least four shootings in Detroit left three people dead and others injured over the weekend.

On Friday night, a barrage of gunfire was picked up on a security camera near Nevada and John R. That shooting killed a man in his 20s and injured two other people.

Another man was killed Saturday night in the 18100 block of W. Warren. The victim, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two freeway shootings also happened over the weekend - one on the exit ramp from Southfield Freeway to I-96 on Saturday evening and another early Sunday on the Lodge Freeway near McNichols. One person was killed in the Southfield shooting, while two teens were hurt in the Lodge shooting.

Protesters push back against proposed apartment

People gathered Sunday to protest a proposed apartment in Royal Oak.

A developer wants to build a 3 ½ story apartment with 42 homes at Rochester Road and Genesee Drive. The area currently has a bank that has been abandoned for several years.

Residents who are against the apartment say they are concerned about traffic and loitering. They also believe it is too big for that corner.

The city commission will address the issue during a meeting Monday night.

2013 murder suspect to be sentenced

A suspect who was charged with murder nearly eight years after killing a Harper Woods restaurant owner is scheduled to learn his sentence Monday.

Ramone Conneilies, 29, pleaded no contest in February to second-degree murder for the December 2013 slaying of 31-year-old Altin Avdyli.

Avdyli was carjacked and killed while leaving his restaurant, Royal Grill, in Harper Woods the night of Dec. 6, 2013. Conneilies was 19 at the time.

Though the case went cold, Harper Woods police were able to solve the murder in 2021.

Mental health crisis center opens in Detroit

A 24/7 mental health crisis center is now open in Detroit.

The center will include all the services someone in need of mental health care may need under one roof, including more than 30 beds.

"This is an incredibly exciting day for DWIHN (Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network) and the community as we continue leading the way in crisis care for the region," said Eric Doeh, DWIHN President and CEO.

To get help, call 313-989-9444 or visit the center at 707 W. Milwaukee.

Today will be cool but warmer weather is on the way.

1st case of sexually-transmitted form of ringworm reported in US

A new and "highly contagious" form of ringworm likely spread through sex has been reported in the U.S. for the first time, health officials warned.

The rare fungus, called trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII (TMVII), was detected in a man in his 30s in New York City, according to a study published on June 5 in the journal JAMA Dermatology. The man reported having sex with multiple male partners during a trip to England, Greece and California.

The man developed tinea, also known as ringworm, on his penis, buttocks, and limbs, health officials said.

"This sexually transmitted form of ringworm has been increasingly diagnosed throughout Europe, with 13 instances reported in France in 2023, mostly in men who have sex with men," doctors at NYU Langone Health in New York City said of the rare infection.