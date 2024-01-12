School closings in Michigan: Status for Jan. 12 closures and delays here

With more winter weather of the season arriving in Metro Detroit, schools could close with a combination of snow, rain, and chaotic temperatures expected to thrash Michigan.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Friday through Saturday for the entire region, effective from 1 p.m. today until 7 p.m. tomorrow. Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, St. Clair, Livingston, and Lapeer are all part of the advisory.

Most of us will likely see a couple of inches of snow, followed by an evening of rain. While more weathermakers are expected this weekend, there's enough uncertainty during Friday that schools may close early.

