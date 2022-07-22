Search for shooter continues year after innocent teen caught in crossfire while riding bike in Detroit

Tikiya Allen was shot and killed while on her bicycle outside a friend's duplex last summer.

The 18-year-old was caught in the crossfire in the area of Pingree and Linwood around 4:30 p.m. July 21, 2021. A year later, her family is searching for justice while police still look for the shooter.

"Somebody out there in this city knows who was in that car that day," said Tikiya's father, Timothy Allen. "Every day I ride around this city looking at red Taurus. Every time I see a red Taurus I can’t tell you the state it puts me in."

Tikaya Allen.

After the murder, Detroit police said the shooter was in a Ford Taurus with a custom paint job and unique rims.

Family and friends gathered at Belle Isle on Thursday, calling for justice and remembering Tikiya, who was a nursing student who had dreams of being an anesthesiologist.

"People have no idea the tragedy you snatched into a family’s heart when you pull out a gun, and you cowardly shoot and hit an innocent person and can’t be man or woman enough to say, ‘You know what? I did it. It was a mistake.’ Or stand on it. You so tough: stand on it! You so tough, stand on it!" said community organizer Maurice "Pastor Mo" Hardwick.

As Tikiya's family and friends demand answers, her family continues to cope.

"She left a lot. A lot of love, you know? Compassion. I’m just missing her. We’re all missing her," her mother Kai Cooks said.

Her grandmother is making sure her death helps breathes life into someone else’s dreams.

"In honor of my brilliant granddaughter, I set up a book scholarship at Oakland University that will be funded every year," Bonnie Whittaker said.

To prevent similar situations in the future, Hardwick said he wants more funding for Shot Spotter and freeway cameras.