Searching for deadly carjacking suspect • Tattoo scam sends people to random Southfield home • Trump's taxes

A search is underway for the gunman involved in a deadly carjacking on Detroit's east side after video caught the moment he walked up to the victim and shot her in the abdomen.

The suspect then went through the victim's pockets, before driving away in her SUV.

The fatal shooting has stained the holiday season for friends and family of Tracie Golden, a resident of Detroit. Posts online from family members and even the clerk who worked at the liquor store where Golden was shot memorialized her.

A mother and wife, Golden was 53.

Detroit police released the surveillance video that shows the moments leading up to the shooting. In it, Golden has exited the Beverage One Liquor Store on Grand River Avenue and is circling around her Dodge Journey SUV.

At the same time, a man in a dark gray coat and black-colored pants is seen walking toward Golden. The video cuts off just as the suspect is pulling something from his pocket.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 28.

According to police, Golden was found with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was taken to a local hospital before succumbing to her injuries.

"I am truly saddened by the senseless murder of Mrs. Golden, she truly represented the best of us," said Chief James White in a statement. "We should all be outraged at the cowardly act that took her from our community."

Police are now searching for Golden's SUV, which the suspect drove off in. The SUV is a 2018 model and has a license plate of DYN 1663.

Thought police want the community to reach out with any tips for the case, they warn the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

"The suspect, and anyone aiding or harboring this individual, will be arrested and we will seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law," a release from police said. "We will use every available resource to bring Justice to the Golden family, as we pursue this murderer."

Whitmer talks 1-on-1 on issues that won her the election

Even before the election was held, the consensus about what the driving issue for voters was this midterm season was clear: Abortion. "It might have made it a little closer," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "I don't know, who knows? I know that we saw people who were engaged, who were never engaged before.

"I think it was 40 percent came out to vote for me, 40 percent came out for the ballot initiative, and voted for me," she added.

What started to look like the typical midterm swing of voters against the president's party turned into a much closer midterm election - partly due to the reversal of a decades-old court case that had a majority of support in the country.

Yet there it was, defining an election not just for a governor but for much of the state of Michigan. Here's what else Whitmer had to say about her winning campaign and the issues that lifted her to victory.

Tattoo scam sending people to random Southfield home

A Southfield woman says an online scammer is taking money for tattoo orders in advance, then sending the victims to her house. She's not an ink artist and has no idea who is behind it. "Karma, Karma coming for you," said Tionna Crawford.

And you can put that in ink. Crawford says over the last week, a dozen strangers showed up to her house, with an odd request. "They wanted a tattoo, and I knew that was a joke," she said.

It was no joke. "They were approaching me and (said) ‘Hi I have an appointment at 3:30.’ And I'm like, no you don’t, I think you have the wrong address," Crawford said. She found out from one of the unwanted visitors that the culprit, was someone posing as a traveling tattoo artist, named Krissy Inkways on Instagram.

After prospective customers direct message her, they send her a $50 deposit before being sent to a Southfield home - Crawford's home. Southfield Police are investigating the situation but what needs to happen next for anything criminal, is that the folks that actually paid the $50 and showed up to Tionna’s door, need to file police reports.

NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.

Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive.

The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game. Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.

Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench to begin the altercation. Hayes got up and hit him in the back, and Wagner appeared to briefly be knocked out. Magic players then rushed off their bench area in concern for their teammate.

Deplorable living conditions reported at Warren trailer park

Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "Landmark Estates residents are evacuating now because they don’t have access to water, number one, the second is that sewage is coming back up into their homes," said David Denmark.

"There’s so much damage to my home from things mentioned on the list, from rat infestation to negligent management," he added. Resident Blaer Roberts says he first noticed problems when he moved in two years ago.

"Something made me go to the side of my trailer and look and see what was happening - that’s when I went underneath there and I saw a pool of sewage, raw sewage. I asked for help and I was not getting it."

The city says the management company, called Open Management, is taking some action like clearing out dilapidated units and trash. But, John Impellizzeri, a building inspector says it is not enough. In response, the city filed a nuisance abatement complaint and Councilmember Angela Rognesues has been pushing the issue.

More warm weather Friday - though not quite as balmy as Thursday. Friday will come with plenty of rain that will continue pouring Saturday. Temperatures will rise into the 50s Friday and 40s over the weekend.

Chief James White has COVID-19. The Police department announced the chief had come down with the disease Thursday. He's reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. A fatal crash in Clinton Township is now being investigated after a 30-year-old pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being struck late Thursday night. Another car crash in Ohio also had deadly consequences for four people from Michigan who were killed in a Christmas Eve collision that happened on I-75. Residents from Jackson, Farmington Hills, Brighton, and Westland all died. A new Eminem-style pizza is coming to Metro Detroit. A restaurant in Ann Arbor called ‘Slim Saucy’s' is bringing the goods this week, the Detroit News reports. The world lost a soccer legend Thursday after Pelé died at the age of 82. The Brazilian soccer star won three World Cups.

Trump's tax returns to be released Friday by House panel after long fight

A House committee is set to release six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, pulling back the curtain on financial records that the former president fought for years to keep secret.

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted last week to release the returns, with some redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information. Their dissemination comes in the waning days of Democrats' control of the House and as Trump's fellow Republicans prepare to retake power in the chamber.

The committee obtained six years of Trump’s personal and business tax records, from 2015 to 2020, while investigating what it said in a Dec. 20 report was the Internal Revenue Service’s failure to pursue mandatory audits of Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, as required under the tax agency’s protocol.