Second resident of West Bloomfield senior center test positive for coronavirus

A second resident of All Seasons of West Bloomfield has tested positive for the coronavirus and is being treated offsite.

The senior center sent a press release Tuesday, confirming it learned from the Oakland County Health Department that a second resident had tested positive. The center announced the first positive case on Monday.

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

Both patients are currently being treated offsite for the virus.

All residents at All Seasons are under self-quarantine and no family members are being allowed to visit at this time.

All Seasons said it has taken a number of proactive measures to help with residents and team members, including closing the communities to non-essential visitors, adding delivery services allowing residents to stay within their homes, and more.

RELATED: Details of Whitmer's bar, restaurant closure order released: gyms, theaters, other gathering places included

Proactive measures were taken before the first patient was diagnosed that exceeded recommendations.

Advertisement

The state is tracking every presumptive positive case and, as of 2 p.m. Tuesdaym lists a total of 65 cases in Michigan with 11 new cases reported since 6 p.m. Monday.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or on the FOX 2 Facebook page here.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.