Second suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Warren gas station

The second suspect wanted in a fatal Warren gas station shooting has been arrested Friday afternoon.

Warren police say Christopher Slade was taken into custody on the west side of Detroit a little after 5 p.m. in connection to the murder of a 46-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Ryan Road between Eight and Nine Mile roads.

Victim Talal Shamo was shot and killed on March 23. Slade is charged with felony murder, felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, and felony firearm.

Police had previously arrested suspect Joshua Carter who turned himself in.

Detectives said that Shamo pulled into the gas station and sat in his Audi for several minutes. A short time leader, police said a Ford Fusion pulled up with a person in the front passenger seat.

Authorities said the front seat passenger, identified as Slade, got into Shamo's car and sat there for several minutes before getting out and returning to the Fusion. Shamo appeared to flag down the people inside the Fusion, and Slade got out again and got back into the Audi.

That's when police said Carter, got out of the driver's seat and shot Shamo multiple times, ultimately killing him.

