Sentencing for man who killed 5-year-old • Swan Boat Club crash suspect in court • Michigan budget approved

One of three suspects arrested in connection with Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling's murder was charged Wednesday.

Karim Blake Moore, 18, is charged with three counts of lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation and one count of resisting arrest.

Authorities allege Moore was inside the stolen vehicle Reckling was following in Detroit on Saturday night. The deputy was killed when three people got out and ambushed him, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Moore told investigators he was there but did not fire shots.

He "admitted that he bailed out of the vehicle after shots were fired, and he knew that they shot at the police," Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney said. "The defendant, during his interrogation, was repeatedly asked 'why aren't you giving us more information here?' He indicated something about being concerned about his safety in the community once he got out of prison."

Moore and the other two suspects were tracked by a K-9 and arrested on the porch of a home belonging to someone they didn't know, about three blocks from the shooting scene.

Man to learn sentence after killing child, 2 adults

A man who killed a 5-year-old after murdering his mother and her boyfriend in front of him will be sentenced Thursday.

Malcolm Ray Hardy shot and killed LaShon Marshall and her boyfriend Aaron Benson inside a Detroit home in February 2022. He then turned the gun on Marshall's son, Caleb Harris.

According to previous court testimony, Hardy, who was 16 at the time, and several friends did jobs for Benson, such as delivering weed for him. A friend who testified said he was with his twin brother and Hardy the night of the murder when the brother and Hardy left. When they returned, Hardy was holding a gun that belonged to Benson.

That friend said Hardy claimed Benson had grabbed his shirt and tried to punch him, so he grabbed Benson's gun and shot him with it. He then said that he shot his girlfriend in the butt by accident and then he shot her in the head, killing her. There was a third person in the house and Hardy allegedly said that he believed little Caleb was "going to snitch on him," so he killed him, too.

Hardy pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder.

Marshella Chidester due in court

Marshella Chidester, the suspect who plowed into the Swan Boat Club in April, will appear in court for a preliminary exam Thursday morning.

Chidester, 66, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury after the April 20 crash that killed two siblings and injured others.

Security video showed Chidester slamming into the Berlin Township building while a children's birthday party was being held. The crash killed 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 5-year-old Zayn Phillips and left more than a dozen other people hurt.

During her arraignment, prosecutors said that Chidester blew "significantly over the legal limit" on a preliminary breath test (PBT). However, the results of a blood alcohol test have not been released, though they are expected to be shared during the preliminary exam.

Chidester's attorney Bill Colovos argued that his client was not intoxicated. Instead, he claims she was suffering from a medical condition that led to the crash.

Detroit bans workers from locking customers inside

Detroit businesses can no longer lock people inside.

This change comes after a gas station clerk locked customers inside with an armed man because he threatened to steal. That man became angry and started shooting, killing one person and injuring two others.

"They were begging ‘let me out, let me out!’" said Detroit City Council member Mary Waters after the vote on the door locking ban took place. "The purpose of this ordinance is to say ‘we’re not going to tolerate it.’ Gas stations, stores, whatever you are – you cannot lock your customers in when their life is at stake."

Michigan Democrats pass $82.5 billion budget

An $82.5 billion 2025 budget was passed overnight by Michigan Democrats.

The approved budget is larger than the $80.7 billion spending plan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed earlier this year. The finalized one includes more for schools and universities.

Democrats say the budget will support children, schools, and workers, but Republicans railed against the plan, saying it harms teachers.

"The core of this bloated budget is out of balance by over $1.3 billion — relying on permanently increasing income taxes by $700 million and diverting hundreds of millions of dollars that were supposed to help pay off debt in the teacher retirement fund," said Sen. Joseph Bellino (R-Monroe).

Parade shooting suspect declines plea deal

The man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more at Highland Park’s Fourth of July Parade in 2022 has rejected a plea deal that would have resulted in a life sentence.

The stunning move unfolded about one week before the two-year anniversary of the mass shooting. Now, the alleged gunman is set to stand trial next year.

Robert Crimo III, 23, initially pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of first-degree murder – three counts for each person killed – along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

On Wednesday morning, he appeared in court with his public defenders and was expected to change his plea.

Read more here.