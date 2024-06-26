Warren man sentenced to prison for trafficking minor

article

A Warren man who is currently behind bars received another prison sentence for trafficking a girl.

Authorities say that in 2017, James Madison-Cranford, 30, posted ads offering sex with a minor online, arranged dates for the girl, and took the money she was paid.

He also forced the girl to perform sex acts on him and threatened her and used violence on her to get her to comply. Nessel's office said.

Madison-Cranford was sentenced to 7-40 years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including human trafficking a minor, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and assault with a dangerous weapon. When he is released from prison, he must register as a sex offender.

He's currently serving a 5-40 year sentence for accepting earnings of a proustite in 2021.

He was caught after a tip led investigators to an ad that helped them rescue the victim.

"Human trafficking is a pervasive and horrific problem everywhere, and tragically Michigan is no exception," said Nessel. "But it is also a severely punishable criminal offense, and I am grateful to the Court for handing down a significant sentence in this case. My office, through our work on the state’s Human Trafficking Commission, and in our prosecutions, remains committed to holding traffickers and those who exploit children accountable to the fullest extent of the law."