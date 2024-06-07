Several Southeast Michigan beaches closed headed into the weekend

article

Several beaches in Macomb and Oakland counties are closed headed into the weekend due to high bacteria levels.

Four public beaches and two private beaches are closed as of Friday morning.

Five of the water bodies were contaminated by storm runoff, while the source of St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach's contamination is unknown, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Beach closures

Public beaches

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County

Big Seven Lake - Seven Lakes State Park in Oakland County

Sugden Lake - Oakridge Subdivision in Oakland County

Brendel Lake - Stanley Beach in Oakland County

Private beaches

Perry Lake - Perry Lake Protective Association in Oakland County

Round Lake - Round Lake Property Owners in Oakland County

Beach closure updates are posted in real-time here.