Sherlie’s Delights plans to close Clawson bakery, continue fulfilling online orders

A Clawson bakery is closing its storefront this year.

The exact closing date hasn't been shared, but Sherlie’s Delights is planning to close in the spring. Owner Sherlie Hayden said she will continue to fulfill orders through social media after the bakery on Rochester Road is gone. She is asking that those with gift cards use them by the end of February.

Hayden said that she is scaling back operations in order to spend more time with family.

The bakery opened in early 2020. It serves up a variety of sweets, including dairy-free and gluten-free desserts. Discounts and updated menus are expected as the closing nears.

Until it closes, find the bakery at 129 N Rochester Rd.