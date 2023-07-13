Shooting suspect chase, crash ends with 6 arrested on Detroit's west side

A shooting suspect led Detroit police on a chase ending in a crash on Detroit's west side on Thursday.

Six people were arrested after a police chase on the west side ended at Lahser and Fenkell, including four teens, according to Detroit police.

Surveillance cameras were rolling at a nearby gas station as the suspect's vehicle crashed and occupants took off with officers in tow.

It started at 5:45 p.m. when police were alerted that a gray Dodge Durango driven by a shooting suspect was being sought near Grand River and Greenfield.

When DPD spotted the Durango, a chase ensued, lasting three miles until the SUV crashed up on the curb at Lahser and Fenkell.

Detroit police said that the investigation will be handled by the Detroit Police Major Crimes Division.

It was a wild night on the west side of Detroit as another chase took place, this one conducted by Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies after an armed suspect in a box truck. That ended in one of the cruisers hitting a house. The suspects got out at Braile and Puritan, fleeing on foot but dropping a gun.

