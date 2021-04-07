Sources confirm Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested in Livingston County

article

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones was arrested in Livingston County by Michigan State Police overnight, police sources confirm.

According to FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack, Jones was arrested and is currently being held in the Livingston County Jail on pending charges.

The sources would not confirm what Jones is being held on but said he was arrested overnight by MSP.

"What I've heard so far is incredibly disappointing. Elected officials and community leaders have the people's trust and must be held to a higher standard. We will continue to assess the situation as the legal process plays out and more facts come to light," said House Speaker Jason Wentworth (R)

Jones represents the 11th District which is all of Garden City and Inkster, and portions of Dearborn Heights, Livonia and Westland.

FOX 2 has learned Jones will be arraigned later in the day on Wednesday. Stay with FOX 2 for more information as we get it.