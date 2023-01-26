Southeast Michigan Winter Weather: Snow totals and when to expect streets to be plowed

The biggest snow storm of the season dropped 6.5 inches on Metro Detroit, with some higher figures reported further to the east. Less snow fell to the west.

But the snow isn't done yet. Southeast Michigan can expect several more pockets of snow and rounds of accumulating flurries through the weekend.

Hopefully by then both the side streets and main roads will be cleared. Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb County have all been plowing streets through the night, with Detroit deploying private contractors to help with the residential roads.

The severe weather also brought power outages to thousands of households around Metro Detroit. DTE has dozens of crews working in the field Thursday to resolve them.

Check out school closings here.

Snow totals and what's next

The snowfall that hit Metro Detroit on Jan. 25 measured closely within expectations.

At Detroit Metro Airport, which is used as the base measurement for much of the region, 6.5 inches fell. Further to the east in Port Huron, 7 inches fell.

In White Lake, 5.8 inches fell and Howell got 5.1 inches. The highest recorded total was to the southwest in the village of Onsted, which got 8 inches.

And we're not done. More snow is expected to fall, though not as intensely as Wednesday's storm. Chances for flurries remain low this morning before building in the afternoon. By the early evening, there could be some pockets of Southeast Michigan that get up to an inch of snow.

More snow is also expected to fall on Friday into the night, and Saturday going into Sunday. The systems won't be as big, but they'll be enough for snow to accumulate as long as the temperatures remain below freezing.

When will my street be plowed?

Most of the main roads in Metro Detroit have already been cleared. In Detroit, which has 50 trucks out doing major snow removal, the city has also asked private contractors to come in and help out on the residential roads.

There are 1,800 miles of local streets that only get attention a few times a year - depending on the severity of the snow. Those plows will have 24 hours to have all the snow removed.

Anyone in Detroit who needs to report a snow removal request can do it in two ways: Going through the Improve Detroit App or calling the Department of Public Works at 313-224-0033.

It's a similar story in Oakland and Macomb County, which likely benefited from the temperature not dipping too far down during the worst of the snow. A lot of what could have accumulated instead melted.

Both have their own series of plows that are helping out - however, with the expected snow to keep coming, the Oakland County Road Commission says it may give some drivers a break so they can be ready for the next round of precipitation this weekend.