Southfield apartment complex catches fire, other departments called to help fight flames

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 4, 2024 3:17pm EST
Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Southfield Fire Department has called in extra resources to help fight an apartment complex on fire just north of Ten Mile.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, the call of the fire came in to the Southfield Fire Department to Le Chateu Apartments on Southfield Road.

According to FOX 2 News crews on scene, one of the buildings is entirely engulfed in flames.

Southfield called in crews from Royal Oak, Farmington, Birmingham, and Ferndale to all help fight the fire.

There is no word about if there are injuries or what could have caused the fire.