Southfield city clerk resigns after pleading no contest to charge stemming from 2018 election mistake coverup

Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins has resigned after pleading no contest to misconduct in office, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday.

According to Nessel, Hawkins tried to cover up a mistake during the November 2018 election by removing nearly 200 names from a list of absentee voters who had returned their ballots.

Nessel's office said election inspectors mistakenly put 193 absentee ballots in the ballot container without first running them through the tabulator. The ballot container was then sealed. Because of this error, the number of votes shown on the tabulator counter was 193 less than the number of absentee ballots received by the clerk’s office.

Instead of fixing this mistake, Hawkins is accused of removing those 193 names from the list of returned absentee ballots. She was caught when county election officials opened the ballot container and counted the votes.

As part of Hawkins' plea, five felony charges were dropped – election law - falsifying returns/records, forgery of a public record, using a computer to commit a crime - election law - falsifying returns/records, using a computer to commit a crime - forgery of a public record, and using a computer to commit a crime - misconduct in office.

The judge also accepted a sentence agreement of no probation or incarceration. The sentence will provide for a fine and other costs accessed by the court when she is sentenced Dec. 8.

"I am committed to ensuring the voters of our state can have confidence in our election process," Nessel said. "Election officials, regardless of political party, must uphold the integrity of their position and ensure every vote is accurately counted. Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy."