Southfield shooting on 9 Mile caused by love triangle police say

Southfield police are investigating a critical shooting in connection from a suspected love triangle.

Investigators say two men who are dating the same woman got into an argument this afternoon in the parking lot of Lou's Deli on Greenfield at Nine Mile Road.

One of the men is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting the other. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspect is in police custody and the woman is being questioned by officers.

