Southgate man charged with murder after wife found dead at Washtenaw County mobile home park

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) -A man is facing charges after authorities say he murdered his wife in Southgate then took her body to Washtenaw County.

Gil Vega

Gil Vega, 44, is changed with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and felony firearms, in connection with the death if his wife, Ileana Luna.

Luna was reported missing after a relative hadn't heard from her since July 29.

Ileana Luna.

Police went to the home she shared with Vega in the16850 block of Walter Street the morning of Aug. 1 to investigate. Later that evening, Luna's body was found at West Ridge mobile home park in Superior Township.

Authorities allege Vega shot and killed Luna in Southgate then moved her body to the mobile home park.

He will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

