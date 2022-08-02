Southwest Michigan police seek arsonist after Planned Parenthood fire

article

Kalamazoo police are looking for a suspect who set a Planned Parenthood building on fire over the weekend.

Police responded to the building in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue around 4:10 p.m. for a fire. The fire, which damaged only the outside of the clinic, was extinguished in less than 10 minutes.

After an investigation, it was determined the fire was intentionally set, and police released a photo of the suspected arsonist.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.