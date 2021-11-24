St. Clair Shores man charged in alleged drunken driving crash that killed 1 in Harper Woods

A St. Clair Shores man is accused of causing a fatal crash in Harper Woods while driving drunk in September.

Original Report: Alcohol believed to be factor after fatal crash

David William Gaval III, 36, is charged with second-degree homicide-murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function, and operating while intoxicated. His bond was set at $200,000.00 cash/surety.

David Gaval

Gaval is accused of running a red light on Vernier at Harper while speeding. He allegedly hit a Dodge Charger just before 12:40 a.m. Sept. 21, kept driving and hit a Cadillac CTS and a tree. The driver of the CTS was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Gaval also received a fourth offense notice because he has other felonies on his record. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, his record goes back to 2003.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Gaval is due back in court Dec. 8 for a preliminary exam.