State police locate sex trafficking victim, Danny Fenster coming home, a combined deer and Covid problem

In Huntington Woods, the sign reads "Welcome home Danny."

Danny Fenster isn't quite home yet, but it's been a busy couple of days for the Michigan-native and foreign journalist after he was sentenced to 11 years hard labor, then freed days later.

In his first conversation with the media since his freedom, he said he was doing alright.

"I'm feeling alright physically, it's just the same privations that come with any form of incarceration, you just go a little stir crazy," Fenster said from the tarmac. "The longer it drags on, the more worried you are it's never going to end."

"Happy to be on my way home. I'm incredibly thankful for everything Bill has done. Everything this foundation has done," said Fenster.

Bill refers to Bill Richardson, a former U.S. diplomat that had negotiated for Fenster's release. Richardson had acted alone amid concern that if the U.S. had directly engaged with hostage negotiations with the military - the current force controlling the country - it would be recognizing it as a legitimate governing body.

The past couple of years have seen turmoil for Myanmar, which fell under the control of the military following the rule of a democratically-elected leader.

It was in this climate that Fenster worked as the managing editor for the online magazine Frontier Myanmar. He was originally sentenced last week after charges of spreading false information and contacting illegal organizations.

But on Monday, a surprise arrived when Fenster was freed. The details behind the release have not been released.

Richardson will be speaking at a press conference in New York City on Tuesday.

Woman shot at victim she thought was recording her urinating, police say

Police say a woman opened fire on another woman sitting behind the wheel of her vehicle after the shooter allegedly believed the victim had been recording her urinating in a parking lot. Surveillance cameras from a liquor store on Detroit's east side caught the scene.

The suspect had allegedly relieved herself in the parking lot and thought someone was recording it. As she draws her pistol, one woman nearby darts to an SUV while another covers her ears. "We heard the gunshots like bop, bop, bop, bop, bop. and I look to my left and I saw the red hoodie," said a witness.

"The suspect clearly has no regard for human life and she has to get off the streets as soon as possible," said 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper. The target, a 25-year-old woman, denies recording the incident. While her Kia was struck several times, the driver was not hurt.

Police are hoping the public can help them catch the shooter. She, along with a few others, sped off from the liquor store in a black SUV, possibly a Mercury Mountaineer. "It’s hard to watch, it’s hard to fathom that someone would do something like this," Harper said.

Video catches deer running through Michigan church

That's one way to start hunting season in Michigan. A deer was filmed running around in a southern Michigan church on Nov. 15 - kicking off the first day of hunting season with a twist. "What is happening? That is a buck!" said the woman filming the deer. "No, don't go up there. Don't go up there."

According to Paster Amanda Eicher, who videoed the deer, she, her husband, and another pastor had all walked into the church's office Monday morning and noticed some light coming from a darkened window in the auditorium.

It happened at the Grace Christian Fellowship church in Sturgis. "When I peeked inside, I saw the window was broken and heard loud banging. My husband rushed in and found this 10-point buck. On the opening day of the gun season of all days!" said Eicher.

The deer climbs up the stairs, acting erratically as it ran back and forth above the auditorium. Eventually, it ran back down the stairs and as soon as it found the window is jumped through, it hopped on out. There were no injuries reported, according to the church's Facebook post.

A deer problem becomes a Covid problem in Michigan

Michigan's deer population is creating tricky problems for the state, with too few hunters expected to kick off the season this fall. Meanwhile, the pervasive spread of COVID-19 among deer is causing uncertainty about how the virus moves - and whether it can transmit to humans.

Back in the 1990s, the opening day of firearm season had more than a million hunters, DNR Biologist Ashley Autenrieth says. But there's only expected to be 400,000 that hunt this year. That's creating problems as urban sprawl has pushed human development further into the state, increasing the chance of interactions with deer. "How do you manage a deer population when hunters have been the primary tool for 100 years?" she said.

Meanwhile, a department of agriculture study found COVID-19 antibodies in two-thirds of white-tailed deer sample-tested in Michigan. More research is underway, but its alarming state officials about the health concerns it could present to residents.

"It is a concern and what we recommend as a safety precaution, is masking up, and wearing gloves in the field," Autenrieth said. There has been no evidence of anyone catching COVID-19 from hunting or eating deer but this is a new finding and more research is needed.

Michigan State Police locate missing teen early Tuesday

State police located a 15-year-old girl that had been reported missing since September out of Jackson County early Tuesday morning. Police initially pulled the teen over at the Detroit-Warren border near Eight Mile and Schoenherr after she was speeding.

When the driver failed to provide an ID and gave troopers a false name, they further investigated. They then identified the driver as a missing runaway that had been reported on Sept. 25.

As police were bringing her back to their post to arrange a pickup by her guardian, they learned the driver believed she may be pregnant and a victim of sex trafficking. According to Michigan State Police, the 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital to be examined.

Police uncovered several more details and believed she was trafficked to the city of Detroit. After she's examined at the hospital, troopers will return her to her family. Police are also continuing to investigate and locate the traffickers.

What else we're watching

A man was found dead during a pedestrian accident near Gratiot and Conner. The driver of the SUV involved in the accident was on the scene, according to police. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will hold a roundtable on the state's economy alongside the labor department's director Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. in Detroit. At least 70% of the state's eligible residents 16 and older have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine - a milestone that was the original goal of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this summer. The federal Covid vaccine mandate will override the employee agreements that had been collectively bargained for by the UM hospital staff. About 89% of Michigan Medicine employees are fully vaccinated. Above and Beyond awards are given to police and firefighters who have helped in a significant way. Detroit Police Chief James White will discuss the importance of the men and women receiving the awards with FOX 2 later today.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Tuesday is going to be another cold one. But Wednesday will bring a midweek warm-up with temperatures climbing into the 60s by midday. Metro Detroit can also plan on seeing some rain following the warm front.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: How 2 weeks of testimony unfolded in Kenosha

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has gripped southeast Wisconsin and the rest of the nation for two weeks straight. It was packed with high drama and courtroom fire between the attorneys and judge.

It also provided plenty of talking points for all those watching and taking it in live streams.

Advertisement

Here is a recap of how the trial played out – day by day.