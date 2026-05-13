Stellantis operations to resume Thursday after water main break stoppage

The Brief Stellantis announced operations are resuming May 14. The news came following GLWA's announcement that water pressure has been restored following a massive main break. Water restrictions in Auburn Hills, Orion Township, the village of Lake Orion and Rochester Hills have been lifted.



The news that water pressure has been returned to the large main break in Oakland County has led to businesses getting the green light to resume from officials.

The backstory:

Stellantis workers impacted by the massive Auburn Hills water main break, will return to regular operations for May 14.

On Wednesday officials from the impacted communities and Great Lakes Water Authority CEO Sue Coffey said that restrictions have been lifted for water usage, but a boiling advisory remains for the time being.

Since the water main break on Sunday, employees at the Auburn Hills headquarters were told to stay home leaving only essential or critical workers still active.

Water restrictions in Auburn Hills, Orion Township, the village of Lake Orion and Rochester Hills were announced lifted earlier Wednesday.

Residents have been lining up at emergency distribution sites for bottled water and other supplies. Bottled water will still be distributed until safety precautions are cleared.

With people getting off work, the lines at Atwater Park in Lake Orion have led to thousands of gallons of water being distributed.

More: Auburn Hills water main break: Where impacted residents can get water

FOX 2 visited both Auburn Hills and downtown Lake Orion — talking to pizza places that missed out on Mother’s Day sales — one of the biggest days for restaurants.