Sterling Heights man found with gun on dashboard after doing 90 mph in I-75 construction zone

article

A Sterling Heights man was arrested after he was pulled over for speeding through a construction zone and found with a handgun on the dashboard of his car.

The 32-year-old was traveling northbound on I-75 when police flagged him going 90 mph in a 60 mph zone in Madison Heights.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he observed the firearm resting on man's dashboard.

According to state police, the man said he could have the pistol on the dashboard because it was unloaded.

He also admitted to not having a Concealed Pistol License.

MORE: Woman in critical condition after being shot, carjacked at Warren gas station

According to state law, an individual who is transporting a handgun for a lawful purpose must keep the handgun unloaded in a closed case that's designed for firearm storage. It can also be placed in the trunk of a vehicle or in a location that is inaccessible from the interior of the vehicle.

A complete list of firearm-related laws in Michigan can be found here.

RELATED: 'Get your head out of your app;' Safety advocates kick off National Work Zone Awareness Week in Michigan

The suspect's firearm was seized and the driver was taken into custody pending a prosecutor review.

Advertisement

The arrest comes during National Work Zone Awareness Week, where traffic safety advocates are pushing for better driving practices in construction zones in an effort to reduce road working crew deaths.