Sterling Heights Police investigate after woman found dead inside home

The Sterling Heights Police Department said it is investigating the death of a woman who was found inside a home in the city.

According to the police department, they were called around 3 p.m. to a home on Charlemagne Avenue to a deceased woman. When police arrived, they found the woman and said the cause of death appears to be a homicide.

Police did not release further details about the woman, including her age or what may have led to her death.

The area is just east of Mound Road and north of 19 Mile, about half a mile north of the Ford Van Dyke Transmission Plant.

Police are asking for people who may have information to call the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2825.