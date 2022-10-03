Steve's Deli back open after employee shoots up business, dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

A local deli in Bloomfield Hills that closed after being shot up during a drive-by shooting over the weekend is back open.

Where the bullet holes were, stickers now cover any evidence of the shooting.

Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road was struck by gunfire after an employee fired multiple rounds from his vehicle into the front of the business, injuring a female cashier in the process. The suspect later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The owner of the restaurant told FOX 2 the suspect had worked at the deli for eight years prior to the incident. They also confirmed the suspect had suffered from mental health issues, but they aren't sure of the extent.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. when the 52-year-old suspect drove his vehicle in front of the business and shot at the front entrance.

A 52-year-old female victim who was working at the time suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Police chased the suspect after he fled the scene before Southfield police located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop in the area of W. Outer Drive and Greenfield Road in Detroit.

Police said they advised the driver to exit out of his vehicle when they heard a single pop. The suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police attempted to render life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

A motive has not been determined and police don't believe the victim was the intended target.