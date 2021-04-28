Stolen Charger reaches 110 mph during Troy police chase

A driver in a stolen Dodge Charger reached speeds of 110 mph while running from Troy police April 18.

Police said the 2019 Charger was parked in the lot of the Holiday Inn at 400 Stephenson Highway around 9:20 p.m. when officers determined it had been stolen in Detroit.

Officers said they approached the car on foot and the driver revved the engine. They ordered the driver to get out of the car but police said he instead put the vehicle in reverse and backed into a Chrysler 300, pushing it out of the way so he could flee.

He fled on Stephenson Highway with police chasing him. Officers ended the chase near Stephenson Highway and Rochester Road for safety reasons.