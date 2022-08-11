Stolen F-150 out of Westland leads police on chase after striking truck's owner

The theft of a stolen pickup truck in Westland led police on a chase Wednesday night and eventually an 18-year-old suspect's arrest.

Prior to law enforcement getting involved, the owner of the stolen F-150 allegedly confronted the suspect as he was stealing the truck. The suspect then fled from the residence, striking the victim with the truck.

Westland police notified state troopers they were tracking the stolen F-150 around 10:35 p.m. in the area of Davison & Livernois in the city of Detroit. When police attempted to pull the suspect over, the suspect fled.

During the chase, the suspect drove through a red light, before being struck by another pickup truck.

Police say both the suspect in the stolen truck and the driver of the second truck fled the scene. Troopers chased down the suspect and arrested him. Westland police who responded to the scene eventually took both the suspect and the truck into custody.

READ NEXT: GM Lake Orion plant shutdown after employee fight leaves 1 dead

No one was injured.