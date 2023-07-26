Storm damage littered across Metro Detroit as thousands sit in the dark

More than 150,000 DTE Energy customers are without power Wednesday night after a strong band of storms tore through Metro Detroit.

Storm aftermath on the west side:

Most of the damage FOX 2 came across was in subdivisions on the side streets of Livonia and Plymouth. Large trees that line the roads had fallen over, bringing down power lines as well.

The fast-moving storms left residents with a big mess to clean up - and many without power.

Whether it was a downed line smoking in the grass or a tree falling across the road, those living along Five Mile in Livonia and Plymouth today were looking for alternative routes left and right..

Felicia Williams watched the fast-moving storm roll down Mason Street.

"When it started getting bad I went inside, and we heard the boom and the crack," she said.

A large portion of the tree split off, cutting off access to the intersection.

"It was slated to come down in two to three years but we got it down early," she said.

Other scenes like that could be seen down nearly every side street on that side of Plymouth as well.

One tree uprooted, toppling across the road and onto a vehicle.

"Marge called and said Roxanne are you alright? I said yeah I’m alright. She said oh, I thought you had a heart attack. She said the tree in front of your house uprooted," said Roxanne.

Other crews were working to get power restored to the thousands who left in the dark.

One thing we noticed time and time again was a sense of community in these neighborhoods - people lending a hand to clean up wherever they could.

Storm aftermath on the east side:

Power lines and historic trees were ripped down across Gross Pointe Farms as Mother Nature smacked Metro Detroit in the face for the second time in a week.

"If you go down the streets here, literally trees that have been here for a hundred years, the tops are just gone," said Chip, a resident.

Sofia says it’s pretty mind-blowing.

"I’ve never seen anything like this in Grosse Pointe.""I was just doing laundry with my mom and then next thing you know, one of the transformers blew up and then the whole sky is just gray. Everything was spinning I was thinking so like maybe it’s a tornado? Because I hear like when it’s calm, that’s a sign. "

That’s not all.

"That thing kept catching on fire. I mean it was a whole disaster over here," she said.

Her house got some damage, but she considers herself lucky.

"Our carport it’s kind of bad but I mean I’d rather take the carport over than the house any day of the week," she said.

If trees weren’t totally ripped up from their foundation, they were split in two. Hard to tell what’s worse.

"I came from Jefferson up to Moross and I couldn’t believe there was a huge branch on the ground, live wires - everything sparking," said another woman. "It was crazy and if you look at the trees I swear to God a tornado went through because you can see the tops completely chopped off."

Call it a mere insult to injury since the Grosse Pointes went through the very same thing before.

"And then like the other day a whole tree fell off and took that power line," Sofia said. "This whole summer has been just like crazy. I’ve never seen it like that. "



