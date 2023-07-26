Expand / Collapse search

Storm damage littered across Metro Detroit as thousands sit in the dark

By , and David Komer
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Storm aftermath west side: Livonia hit hard with trees, power lines down

Most of the damage FOX 2 came across was in subdivisions on the side streets of Livonia and Plymouth. Large trees that line the roads had fallen over, bringing down power lines as well.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - More than 150,000 DTE Energy customers are without power Wednesday night after a strong band of storms tore through Metro Detroit.

Storm aftermath on the west side:

Most of the damage FOX 2 came across was in subdivisions on the side streets of Livonia and Plymouth. Large trees that line the roads had fallen over, bringing down power lines as well.

The fast-moving storms left residents with a big mess to clean up - and many without power.

Lightning strike in Waterford

A FOX 2 viewer submitted this lightning strike video from the area of M59 and Pontiac Lake Road Wednesday.

Most of the damage FOX 2 came across was in subdivisions on the side streets of Livonia and Plymouth. Large trees that line the roads had fallen over, bringing down power lines as well.

The fast-moving storms left residents with a big mess to clean up - and many without power.

Whether it was a downed line smoking in the grass or a tree falling across the road, those living along Five Mile in Livonia and Plymouth today were looking for alternative routes left and right..

Felicia Williams watched the fast-moving storm roll down Mason Street.

"When it started getting bad I went inside, and we heard the boom and the crack," she said.

Related

Storms leave at least 150,000 without power across SE Michigan
article

Storms leave at least 150,000 without power across SE Michigan

Reports of trees being down have been coming in, following wind gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

A large portion of the tree split off, cutting off access to the intersection.

"It was slated to come down in two to three years but we got it down early," she said.

Other scenes like that could be seen down nearly every side street on that side of Plymouth as well.

One tree uprooted, toppling across the road and onto a vehicle.

"Marge called and said Roxanne are you alright? I said yeah I’m alright. She said oh, I thought you had a heart attack. She said the tree in front of your house uprooted," said Roxanne.

Other crews were working to get power restored to the thousands who left in the dark.

One thing we noticed time and time again was a sense of community in these neighborhoods - people lending a hand to clean up wherever they could. 

Storm aftermath on the east side:

Storm aftermath east side: Grosse Pointe trees pulled down across the area

Thousands are in the dark as power line and trees were taken out by the gusty winds and severe storms Wednesday.

Power lines and historic trees were ripped down across Gross Pointe Farms as Mother Nature smacked Metro Detroit in the face for the second time in a week. 

"If you go down the streets here, literally trees that have been here for a hundred years, the tops are just gone," said Chip, a resident.

Sofia says it’s pretty mind-blowing.

"I’ve never seen anything like this in Grosse Pointe.""I was just doing laundry with my mom and then next thing you know, one of the transformers blew up and then the whole sky is just gray. Everything was spinning I was thinking so like maybe it’s a tornado? Because I hear like when it’s calm, that’s a sign. "

That’s not all.

"That thing kept catching on fire. I mean it was a whole disaster over here," she said.

Related

Caught on camera: Lightning strike hits lines in front of FOX 2 camera
article

Caught on camera: Lightning strike hits lines in front of FOX 2 camera

A sudden lightning flash in front of a FOX 2 News crew was caught on camera as it appears to hit a utility line near Hall Road and M-59.

Her house got some damage, but she considers herself lucky.

"Our carport it’s kind of bad but I mean I’d rather take the carport over than the house any day of the week," she said.

If trees weren’t totally ripped up from their foundation, they were split in two. Hard to tell what’s worse.

"I came from Jefferson up to Moross and I couldn’t believe there was a huge branch on the ground, live wires  - everything sparking," said another woman. "It was crazy and if you look at the trees I swear to God a tornado went through because you can see the tops completely chopped off."

Call it a mere insult to injury since the Grosse Pointes went through the very same thing before.

"And then like the other day a whole tree fell off and took that power line," Sofia said. "This whole summer has been just like crazy. I’ve never seen it like that. "

Storms to end overnight as heat wave takes hold

Rich Luterman has the forecast.


 