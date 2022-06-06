Stranger danger: Suspects ask young children if they want candy in Harper Woods, St. Clair Shores

Police are investigating after children were approached by strangers over the weekend.

Harper Woods police officers responded to a home in the area of Hollywood and Harper on Sunday after two children, 4 and 7, were asked if they wanted candy by people in a vehicle that slowed down in front of the house. The children's father told police they said no, and the vehicle left.

Police said the vehicle was described as a white SUV occupied by a Black female and two males.

Later, the father saw a post on Facebook from a parent in St. Clair Shores who said their 5-year-old daughter was approached by people in a white Jeep Cherokee in the area of Harper, north of 8 Mile.

The girl was also asked if she wanted candy. She refused, and the vehicle left the area.

Harper Woods police put out a warning to parents, and asked that suspicious activity be reported to 313-343-2530.