Strong storms rip through Michigan • 220K+ DTE customers without power • UAW strike vote announcement

Damage from powerful overnight storms is widespread this morning.

For the second night in a row, severe weather rocked Metro Detroit, bringing flooding, power outages, and damage it.

These storms left more than 200,000 DTE customers in the dark Friday, some of whom lost power during the first round of storms Wednesday into Thursday.

The storms also flooded numerous roads for the second day in a row. Friday morning, stretches of I-94, I-75, and I-275 are all closed due to freeway flooding. On Thursday, freeway flooding forced a ground stop at Detroit Metro Airport.

Reports of damage continue to come in as people wake up and assess the storm's impact.

They are finding downed trees and basement flooding. In Monroe County, a mobile home was even flipped on its side by the powerful winds.

In Brownstown Township, numerous trees fell on Newman Drive.

"It was crazy. I've never seen or heard wind like that in my life," Amy Thompson said. "And then it was boom and the tree came down on the house."

Outside of Metro Detroit, a suspected tornado touched down in Ingham County.

More than 220K without power

Hundreds of thousands of DTE Energy customers do not have power Friday morning.

As of 8:20 a.m. Friday, DTE is reporting that 222,187 customers do not have power. That number has been steadily rising all morning.

DTE said "extreme weather" led to downed power lines and the outages. Thunderstorms with strong winds and heavy rain moved through Southeast Michigan both Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday, so some customers have been without power since that first round of storms.

UAW president to announce strike authorization vote results

UAW President Shawn Fain will announce the result of the strike authorization vote at 11 a.m. Friday.

Ahead of the announcement, UAW members have been practicing picketing.

The union's 150,000 members who work at Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis voted to decide if workers will strike. This comes as they fight for higher wages and shorter work weeks.

Bargaining at three companies began in mid-July and the union’s contracts with the automakers expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

The announcement will be made via Facebook Live.

Suspects in kidnapping of twins befriended mom, stole infants

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against three people for the kidnapping of twin infants on Sunday and said the defendants befriended the new mom, all with the intention of taking her children.

Curtis Lee Slay, 18, Davion Demetrius Sherman Chandler, 19, and Shantell Re-Azia Jones, 23, all of Detroit, were charged with the kidnapping of the 14-day-old infants late Sunday night from a Livonia hotel room.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office, the three suspects all befriended the mom of the newborns with the intention of kidnapping them. No other details about the motive were released. A fourth suspect, a 16-year-old girl, is also facing charges, but a decision will made on that next week.

Community activist Malik Shabazz continues recovery

Detroit community activist Malik Shabazz is continuing to recover after a massive heart attack.

"I remember Akilah laying on my chest, rubbing my chest, and begging me to come back," he said. "(She said) 'Don’t leave me. Please come back, don’t die.' And, that’s all I remember."

His cardiac surgeon told him his heart had stopped for 45 minutes.

His wife Akilah told us she was worried but was grateful for the doctors and staff.

"And one of the things I’m so impressed about with Henry Ford Hospital is because they did not give up," she said.

Daily Forecast

Friday is cooler, with temperatures falling even more for the weekend.

What else we're watching

Trump mug shot released after former president turns himself in at Georgia jail

Donald Trump made history Thursday as the first former U.S. president to submit to a mug shot. He turned himself in at an Atlanta jail where he faces criminal charges related to trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

When he arrived at the Fulton County Jail, Trump was fingerprinted and required to take a booking photo.

Trump’s mug shot quickly circulated across social media platforms. It was shared by his opponents and supporters, and even the former president himself.

Read more here.