Surveillance video shows angry customer shooting 3 at Detroit gas station

Surveillance video from inside a Detroit gas station shows an angry customer turning his gun on other customers Saturday.

Samuel Anthony McCray, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting inside a Mobil gas station on McNichols near Lodge Freeway.

Authorities say McCray's card declined on a $4 purchase, so he tried to walk out of the store with unpaid items. That's when the clerk locked the door, trapping other customers inside the store with McCray.

"The guy like, 'If you don't unlock this door, I'm gonna shoot everybody in here,'" said customer David Langston. "'Please man don't shoot us, we don't got nothing to do with this, man.' And my friend said something like, ‘Man, he ain’t gonna shoot us, let us up out of here.' And he started shooting."

McCray is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting three people. Langston and a 60-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Langston's friend, 37-year-old Carlos Kelly, was killed.

McCray fled but was caught the next day.