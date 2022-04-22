Suspect accused of killing man, shooting Westland teen at Detroit home

A Hamtramck man is accused of killing a Detroit man and shooting a Westland teen April 15.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 12350 block of Dickerson Street in Detroit around 9:40 p.m. Officers found the body of 23-year-old Lamarr Miller lying on top of a 17-year-old Westland girl.

Miller had been shot several times, and girl was shot in the leg. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, and the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Jerry Mitchell Hughes, 25, is accused of entering the house, pulling out a handgun, and shooting the victims. Hughes was arrested Monday.

He is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. Hughes was remanded to jail.