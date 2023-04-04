Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested after 80-year-old woman sexually assaulted at Detroit home

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said Tuesday that they have captured a man wanted in connection with the rape of an 80-year-old.

Chief James White identified the suspect as Kenneth Davis Jr. hours before his arrest.

White said the suspect approached the woman at her home on Memorial near the Southfield Freeway and I-96 on March 26 and asked if she needed help with packages. She declined.

Later, he came back and entered her home through an open backdoor around 9:05 p.m. that same day. When the woman told the man to leave, he grabbed her, dragged her outside, and sexually assaulted her. This happened as the victim's handicapped husband was inside the home.

The arrest comes after police and activists gathered to share their disgust with the heinous crime.

"Our most vulnerable members of our community, our seniors, don’t deserve this," White said.

Volunteers had been canvassing the west side in search of the suspect.

Police believe Davis also sexually assaulted another victim Monday.

Look at his face, this is who Detroit police say they’re after, for raping an 80-year-old woman.