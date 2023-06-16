Suspect caught after exposing himself to women, groping victim in Ann Arbor

article

A suspect is in custody in connection with several indecent exposures and a groping incident last month in Ann Arbor.

Police said Thursday that the suspect was arrested. He hasn't been identified.

Police said a 23-year-old was walking in the 1700 block of Broadway Street around 3 p.m. May 30 when a man walked up behind her and grabbed her hip. He then got into a gray sedan that was parked on the street and left.

The description of the suspect matched the description of the suspect connected to several incidents that occurred in the same time frame on the University of Michigan’s North Campus.

Another incident happened near parking lot NW10 around 4:30 p.m., where a man was touching his genitals as a female student walked past.

A short time later, another female student reported that while walking in the same area, she saw a male looking at her from a vehicle. As she got closer, she saw the suspect exit the car with pants around his knees. He approached her with his genitals exposed while touching himself.