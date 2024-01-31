Suspect charged after allegedly running from fatal Chesterfield Township crash

article

A Macomb County man is facing charges after police say he ran away from a Chesterfield Township crash that killed a woman last week.

Matthew Reynolds, 39, is accused of getting out of a Ford F-250 and running away on foot after a crash with a Kia on Gratiot Avenue near 25 Mile Road on Friday. Authorities allege Reynolds was drunk and speeding when he caused the crash.

The driver of the Kia, a 39-year-old Chesterfield woman, was killed.

Reynolds, of Lenox Township, is charged with failure to stop at scene of accident – when at fault causing death, lying to a peace officer – violent crime investigation, and ignition interlock device – operating without device. He was arraigned Tuesday.

Based on the charges, Reynolds is required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle and cannot drive vehicles that do not have this technology that detects alcohol. These are often required for drivers with alcohol-related convictions.

"My office stands united in our commitment to holding accountable those who jeopardize the safety of others through reckless decisions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Reynolds is being held at the Macomb County Jail on a $300,000 cash bond. He is due back in court Feb. 7.