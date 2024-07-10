Suspect due in court in connection with murder of Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling

A suspect charged in connection with the murder of Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling is due in court Wednesday for a preliminary examination.

Karim Blake Moore, 18, was arrested after the June 22 shooting that killed Reckling, a nine-year veteran of the force. Moore is charged with three counts of lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation and one count of resisting arrest.

Reckling was part of the sheriff's office's stolen vehicle unit. They were called for a stolen vehicle investigation after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights during the day of June 22.

Around 10:50 p.m. that night, Reckling was behind the stolen Equinox in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side when the vehicle suddenly stopped and the occupants got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest.

The suspects ran three blocks from the scene after shooting Reckling, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney during the arraignment. But using a dog track, the suspects were located on the porch of someone they did not know.

"Along the way, two guns plus gloves were found," he said.

Moore was in the stolen vehicle, but told investigators he did not fire the shots, according to the assistant prosecutor.

He "admitted that he bailed out of the vehicle after shots were fired, and he knew that they shot at the police," Penney said. "The defendant, during his interrogation, was repeatedly asked 'why aren't you giving us more information here?' He indicated something about being concerned about his safety in the community once he got out of prison."

No other suspects have been charged yet.