Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit.
Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation.
MORE: Violent weekend leaves 3 dead in Detroit
Two people were killed and three injured in the shooting at the house at 10:50 a.m. on Saratoga, just of Schoenherr and south of 7 Mile.
The Crime Intelligence Unit used license plate readers to identify the suspect vehicle, leading to an arrest, police said Tuesday. A gun was also recovered.