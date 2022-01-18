Suspect kills Detroit liquor store clerk, flees with 2 cash register drawers

article

A suspect shot and killed a liquor store clerk before fleeing with cash register drawers Monday in Detroit.

Police said the suspect entered the business in the 20400 block of James Couzens just after 9:15 p.m. and attempted to buy liquor. When the 64-year-old clerk opened a door to leave the register area, the suspect shot and killed him, police said.

The suspect then pointed the gun at a 37-year-old man and demanded that he open the cash registers. The suspect stole two drawers full of cash and was last seen running west toward Winthrop with the cash register drawers.

Police described the suspect as a male standing about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black mask, blue and white flannel jacket with a hood, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.