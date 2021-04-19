Suspect dead following police chase and five-person shooting in Detroit Sunday night

Detroit police are investigating separate incidents that played out last night that included a quintuple shooting, a police chase, and gunfire exchanges with law enforcement that killed one.

Police say both scenes are connected.

The first scene occurred at Ward and McNichols Sunday night when five people were shot. Nobody died.

A while later, a police chase ensued that ended on 8 Mile and Gratiot Monday morning. Police currently have a large section of the road closed.

State troopers that became involved in assisting with the first investigation said it was later determined that the suspect involved in the earlier incident had fired shots at police who were at the crime scene.

He then led the police on a chase north.

There were more than 70 evidence markers at the scene, indicating the breadth of the investigation that unfolded.

The suspect was reportedly driving a black GMC when he traveled north on Gratiot before getting to 8 Mile. At that point, the suspect exited his vehicle at a strip mall just south of 8 Mile and ran west toward Mohican Street.

While fleeing, he fired shots at police who returned fire.

The suspect was killed as a result of the shooting.

Detroit police haven't released an official statement. The chief is expected to give an update at 11 in front of the police headquarters Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 2 for more details.