Suspect missing from barricaded gunman scene, divers find missing woman's car, Michigan gas prices up 9 cents

When an argument started next door, Bryan Henderson, his wife and their family of eight kids decided it was best to leave the drama Saturday night and go to the park.

But when they tried to come home later that evening, a mass of police had swarmed the home after reports of a shooting.

"It looked like we were in Afghanistan again. There was SWAT everywhere, they telling people don’t go this way, you gotta go that way, can’t enter this way," Henderson said.

Henderson described the noise next door as really loud and a lot of shouting. According to police, that argument had escalated into a non-fatal shooting and a barricaded gunman scene.

It happened in the 1600 block of Burlingame in Detroit.

But when SWAT arrived and forced their way in, the house was empty. The suspect, identified as William Gregory Hicks had disappeared.

"You gotta think about it If you shot somebody you not gonna sit there unless it was self-defense, you're not gonna sit there and wait on police," said Henderson.

With no way to get to their home, Henderson took his family to a hotel for the night.

RELATED: One person shot, suspect on loose, police say

Police released a photo of Hicks since he still hasn't been found more than a day since the shooting. The victim, who remains unidentified, is in stable condition.

William Gregory Hicks

"I wasn’t there, I don’t know the situation, but I know him and he’s not a bad guy," said Henderson. "He’s not at all."

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.

How volunteer divers found missing woman's body

The car of an 84-year-old woman that had been missing for months was finally found following the efforts of volunteer scuba divers. Nadine Moses, a resident of Casco Township had gone missing earlier in 2021 and police had made little progress in tracking her down.

But a huge break in the case came when her car was discovered at the bottom of a lake. Inside are the remains of a woman believed to be Moses. The development came following efforts from the group Adventures with a Purpose, who used the last location of her cell phone and sonar technology to find her Ford Edge.

They didn't need more than 20 minutes to search for her. "Got him in the water and it wasn't long before we confirmed that it was in fact the vehicle that we were looking for," said one of the crew members during a Facebook Live video.

"We have been so thankful for the many hours of searching that the St. Clair Sheriff's Office has completed and also for the volunteer search group Adventures With Purpose, for making this discovery," said Todd Moses, the son of Nadine.

Michigan gas prices rebound 8 cents

Gas in Michigan rose 8 cents compared to last week, sending the average cost for a gallon of gas up to $3.24. It's a 9-cent increase from this time last month and $1.07 more than this time last year.

On average, a motorist in Michigan is paying on average $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. It's a $10 increase from when prices were their highest last January.

The main reason for the increase, AAA says, is a signal from the Federal Reserve that it could raise interest rates in 2022 and end the bond-purchase agreement that it used to support the economy since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"With crude prices trending above $70 a barrel, pump prices continue to remain elevated as we move into fall," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. Metro Detroit's daily gas prices were at $3.27 a gallon, which is some of the most expensive in the state, just behind Ann Arbor and Lansing.

West Michigan man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot up Vermont high school

A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to threatening to "shoot up" a Vermont high school in 2019. Jason Graham, 24, of Holland, Michigan, pleaded guilty Friday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Vermont.

Prosecutors said Graham was involved in an online dispute with a group of students from Green Mountain Union High School in February 2019 when he made threats on Facebook to "shoot up" the school in Chester.

Three days later, he had someone else call the school to say that he had placed a bomb in the school and had sharpshooters outside, prosecutors said. More than half of the school’s student body skipped school in response to the first threat, and the bomb threat drew a massive law enforcement response, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Graham later was convicted in Michigan of illegally possessing a firearm. He faces up to one year plus one day in prison for the Vermont conviction. His attorney could not be reached for comment Sunday.

DNR buys energy for 7 Michigan State Parks

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources has signed an agreement to buy energy for seven state parks and offices in southwestern Michigan.

The deal with South Lyon-based Utopian Power will supply nearly 1 megawatt of clean energy to the parks and offices, the DNR said.

It’s also an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The annual production of installed solar arrays in the southwest region will be enough to power roughly 90 homes or equivalent to reducing about 160 passenger vehicles’ greenhouse gas emissions, the agency added.

The DNR said it also anticipates saving $1.4 million through a discounted utility rate, as the 25-year agreement allows the department to save on utility costs over several locations without the capital investment or ongoing maintenance for the solar arrays.

What else we're watching

The Detroit Lions snatched defeat from the jaws of victory once again , this time by an NFL-record field goal from the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the game. Justin Tucker's 66-yard kick hit the crossbar before falling over it to give the Ravens a 19-17 win. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state of Michigan had its appeal to expand its disaster declaration from FEMA approved. It will provide flood assistance to homes in Macomb and Oakland counties following heavy rains at the end of June. The initial expansion was denied. Brandon Gray, an alumni of Cass Tech in Detroit and now a college football player for Washington State is in serious but stable condition after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. Teri Anderson, the ex-daughter-in-law of the disgraced Michigan sports doctor Robert Anderson, will speak about her personal experiences with the late medical figure and the negative impacts he had on her family. She plans to address the media in Novi Tuesday at 10 a.m. Southfield police will also be holding a press conference with an update on two shooting incidents that have led to multiple arrests. The incidents were at the Hilton Garden Inn and at the Childtime Day Care facility. The press conference is scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Summer is back for a day with temperatures in the high 70s and some straying clouds. Cooler conditions will roll in later this week but Southeast Michigan residents shouldn't fret about any drastic changes to the weather - or potential for severe rain either.

CDC director acknowledges ‘confusion’ over COVID-19 boosters

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says she recognizes there’s some confusion now in the United States about who should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

For starters, the just-approved booster is intended for people originally vaccinated with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

Last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky sided with most of the recommendations from CDC advisers on giving boosters six months after the last Pfizer dose for certain groups of people.

Advertisement

That includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and people ages 50 to 64 with chronic health problems such as diabetes. People 18 and older with health problems can decide for themselves if they want a booster.