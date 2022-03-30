Suspect of stolen car out of Taylor flees River Rouge police before dying in crash

The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle out of Taylor fled police in River Rouge late Tuesday night before dying in a crash in Detroit.

According to the River Rouge Public Safety Department, around 11:40 p.m. on March 30, police attempted a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Spark for running a red light.

The suspect driver first stopped then began driving again, traveling west on Visger Road into Detroit.

The fleeing vehicle soon crashed into a passenger car at the intersection of Visger and Beatrice, causing it to flip over.

The suspect, described as a 47-year-old white man, required rescuing from his vehicle by the Rouge River Fire Department before being taken to the Oakwood Beaumont Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is now being headed by the Detroit Police Fatal Squad.