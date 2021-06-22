Suspect photo in double murder where infant was left alone in house, released by Detroit police

Detroit police have released a photo of the suspect, 32-year-old Orlando Whitfield, wanted in connection to a double murder inside a home on Northlawn. The victims were discovered Monday with their infant son left alone, but unharmed in the house.

Anyone with information regarding Whitfield's whereabouts or the incident, to contact the Homicide division at 313-596-2260 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up where you will remain anonymous.

The victims, a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were found on different floors of the home. The infant's father was bound, gagged, and executed in the basement, while the mother's body was found upstairs.

The infant, who is about 9 months old, was unharmed but left alone in the house for hours - possibly back sometime Sunday night.

The bodies were discovered Monday by a relative of the male victim, who was doing a wellness check and climbed in through a window.

Whitfield is accused of murder in Ypsilanti but was released from jail with a GPS tether in May of 2020. Whitfield was previously charged with six felonies including open murder and armed robbery and has been behind bars in Washtenaw County.

Photo of double murder suspect, Orlando Whitfield, courtesy Detroit police.

Whitfield allegedly shot 25-year-old Marissa Edmunds to death in January of 2018 during a robbery in University Green apartments.

Advertisement

Washtenaw County Judge Carol Kuhnke released him last May on a GPS tether, citing the need for a speedy trial during the pandemic.